    Warlick: We look forward to Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia meeting in June

    The Co-Chairs held important talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov

    Baku. 1 June. REPROT.AZ/ We look forward to Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia meeting in June.

    Report informs, it was stated by the American co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group, James Warlick.

    According to him, the co-chairs have held important talks with Azerbaijan FM Elmar Mammadyarov on Nagorno-Karabakh peace and comprehensive settlement negotiations.

    Notably, the meeting took place in Brussels yesterday.

