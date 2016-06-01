Warlick: We look forward to Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia meeting in June

https://report.az/storage/news/7f2269c15f79f72bbc03308496d2a998/3e7842a4-edf3-44fe-86bf-1384d59d3bbe_292.jpg
Baku. 1 June. REPROT.AZ/ We look forward to Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia meeting in June.
Report informs, it was stated by the American co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group, James Warlick.
According to him, the co-chairs have held important talks with Azerbaijan FM Elmar Mammadyarov on Nagorno-Karabakh peace and comprehensive settlement negotiations.
Notably, the meeting took place in Brussels yesterday.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author