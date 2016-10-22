Warlick: US Secretary of State committed to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ "US Secretary of State has demonstrated his commitment to a peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

Report informs, co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick told journalists in Baku, commenting on statements made by US Secretary of State about the impossibility of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at the given moment.

He recalled the meeting with Secretary of State J. Kerry, with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the NATO summit, at which the issue was discussed.

Warlick said that the settlement of the conflict will benefit the whole region.

Сo-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group said that discussions are held for the next summit between the parties and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his readiness to meet with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.