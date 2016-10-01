 Top
    Warlick: US remains committed to peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

    The United States will work with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

    Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ United States remains committed to peace in Nagorno-Karabakh.

    Report informs, the Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the US, James Warlick has posted on his Twitter account.

    "The United States will work with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in order to resolve the issue acceptable to the parties", he stated.

    Notably, US Secretary of State John Kerry, speaking about the prospects of the settlement of frozen conflicts, said that the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders are not ready to settle the Karabakh conflict.

