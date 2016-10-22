 Top
    Warlick: There is no arrangements to hold next meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia

    The return of territories is one of the main issues to be discussed

    Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ For now there is no arrangements to hold next meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia. President of Azerbaijan has already stated his readiness to meet with Sargsyan at the earliest opportunity and we welcome it. "

    Report informs, OSCE Minsk Group's US co-chair James Warlick told journalists in Baku.The mediator said it is not easy to organize such a meeting, it requires a certain amount of time.

    "The return of territories is one of the main issues that are being discussed", - the co-chair said.

