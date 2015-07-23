Warlick: "Settlement of the conflict is possible, if the parties are ready and they have will to this"

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Negotiated settlement is possible, if the parties are ready and they have will for this."

Report informs, co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick posted on his Twitter page.

According to him, the co-chairs will meet in Baku with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov. The meetings will discuss the progress of negotiations on Nagorno Karabakh conflict.