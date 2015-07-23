Warlick: "Settlement of the conflict is possible, if the parties are ready and they have will to this"

https://report.az/storage/news/13df70c42c4419d54ab7895e2efb71a5/c0dcf584-773a-49eb-a00d-a4df44d616b1_292.jpg
Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Negotiated settlement is possible, if the parties are ready and they have will for this."
Report informs, co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick posted on his Twitter page.
According to him, the co-chairs will meet in Baku with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov. The meetings will discuss the progress of negotiations on Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author