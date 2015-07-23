 Top
    Warlick: "Settlement of the conflict is possible, if the parties are ready and they have will to this"

    Today the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will hold meetings with the President and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Negotiated settlement is possible, if the parties are ready and they have will for this."

    Report informs, co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick posted on his Twitter page.

    According to him, the co-chairs will meet in Baku with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov. The meetings will discuss the progress of negotiations on Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

