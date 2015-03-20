 Top
    Close photo mode

    Warlick: Resumption of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh undermines conflict settlement process

    The resumption of violence is a tragedy and violates ceasefire

    Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The resumption of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh is a tragedy and violates the ceasefire. While the sides accuse each other, the actions undermine the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", OSCE Minsk group Co-chair James Warlick (US) wrote in his Twitter page, Report informs. 

    According to the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, up to 20 Armenian servicemen were killed and wounded as a result of armed incidents on the line of contact on March 19. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi