Warlick: Problem of refugees and IDPs shouldn't be ignored

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Comprehensive solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can not be achieved if the problem of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) will be ignored. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the US co-chaiir of OSCE Minsk Group, James Warlick told the reporters in Yerevan.

According to him, the problem is not always discussed in public, but in all the meetings the issue is given due attention. "The region has hundreds of thousands of refugees. They need to hear", said the mediator, adding that refugees and IDPs must be allowed to return to their homes.

The co-chair also said that, during the current visit to Azerbaijan they will meet with representatives of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh.

J. Warlick also added that, OSCE Minsk Group tends to organize the next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents at the end of this year. According to him, the organization of the meeting will be the one of the points of discussion during his visit to Yerevan and Baku.

"As far as I know, in early December, a referendum will be held in Armenia. Therefore, the meeting on the basis of their schedules presidents may be organized after the referendum, but the end of the year", said J.Warlick. According to him, it's necessary to intensify the negotiating process on the level of below presidents meeting. This may be a committee or working group, also needed the projects of public diplomacy, which co-chairs are also ready to assist in.