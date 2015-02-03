​Warlick: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are very concerned about a surge of violence in the line of contact

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are extremely concerned about the resurgence of serious violence, which in the last period was registered on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops on the border. Report informs, this was stated by the OSCE MG US co-chair James Warlick in his interview with Voice of America.

According to him, incidents and increased tension, registered in the last period, affect all countries in the region.

"We plan to visit the region soon, hold talks with all parties, and to negotiate with the presidents," said co-chair.