​Warlick met with Armenian Foreign Minister

The sides discussed the issues of the negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in detail

11 June, 2015 10:08

https://report.az/storage/news/ac8613e78f1f31ee9697dffcff680040/ec56e824-8e40-465e-aa11-3e45ba28cf55_292.jpg Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan received the OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick, Report informs citing the Armenian media. The sides discussed the issues of the negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in detail.