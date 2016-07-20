 Top
    ​Warlick: Meeting of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Turkey over Karabakh settlement postponed

    At the moment, we are considering a date of the next meeting

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group in Turkey over the Karabakh settlement have been postponed.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was said by James Warlick, a co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States.

    "Meetings of the OSCE Minsk Group in Turkey over the Karabakh settlement have been postponed at this point, we are considering a date of the next meeting now" – said Warlick.

    Earlier, at Baku press conference Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that on July 18 the OSCE Minsk Group will visit Ankara, where thery will inform the Turkish side on the negotiation process over the Karabakh conflict settlement.

