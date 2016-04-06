Warlick: Co-Chairs ready to organize meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs - UPDATED

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are ready to prepare possibility for organizing a meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in the future. However, the decision will be made by the ministers.

Report informs, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the United States, James Warlick said.

The mediator urged the parties to do everything possible to start work on a comprehensive peace agreement, and "this requires a political will."

Answering the questions of reporters, the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group stated that "a comprehensive peace agreement implies the withdrawal of troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, but also implies the definition of status of Nagorno-Karabakh and other issues.

J.Warlick said that he understands the frustration of the Azerbaijani people by the fact that this conflict has not been settled for more than 20 years. The same frustration is also in Armenia, he added.

The mediator said that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs tomorrow will leave for Khankendi. Commenting on the possibility of visiting the contact line, J.Warlick said that monitoring must have permission of both parties, and it can be given while ensuring the required level of security.