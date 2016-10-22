Warlick: After summit in Vienna and St. Petersburg, there is a good opportunity to advance in settlement process

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ "After summit in Vienna and St. Petersburg, there is a good opportunity to advance in the settlement process."

Report informs, co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick told journalists in Baku. He noted that he arrived last night.

Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group said tomorrow there will be a meeting of the mediators with Azerbaijani President.

He noted that the Co-Chairs look forward to these meetings in the region.