Vugar Novruzov: Our young Azerbaijani diaspora members are able to work in Moldovan state agencies

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3df96977f194609803818651ba8d2071/4fdc6f78-0c8e-454b-a49b-0ddf6ac87029_292.jpg

Chisinau. 11. December. REPORT.AZ/ "The number of Azerbaijanis living in Moldova is about 5,000. In addition to promoting our national interests, we try to actively participate in general integration processes in the country".

Chairman of the Moldovan Azerbaijanis Congress, Vugar Novruzov told the Eastern European Bureau of Report News Agency.

He added that the congress led by him continuously operate to bring Azerbaijan's realities to the Moldovan community.

"The congress has established its activity in the condition of close cooperation with the Azerbaijani Embassy to Moldova. Our joint work at today's International Christmas Charity Fair is one of the examples of our effective cooperation. Now this fair is of great interest in Moldova. The Azerbaijani Embassy has been taking part in the charity fair at high level since its launch in Chisinau", Novruzov stressed.

He also said that today Azerbaijani youth that growing among the Azerbaijani diaspora members are able to work in several state agencies of Moldova.