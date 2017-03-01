Vladimir Putin and Serzh Sargsyan to discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will pay an official visit to Moscow on March 14.

Report informs citing the newspaper Izvestiya, source in the Armenian president's administration said.

According to newspaper, Armenian president will stay in the Russian capital for two days, during which he will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Sargsyan and Putin will discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation and the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

A spokesman for the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov, in turn, confirmed information on the forthcoming meeting. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Serzh Sargsyan will pay a visit to Moscow.