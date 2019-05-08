MFA: Visit of Armenian political leadership to Shusha is another provocation of the occupying country

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/af7a1719f654314a895cbaf90fd4cef7/c0ab269d-48c5-4872-8f0a-779588305e79_292.jpg

"The visit of the Armenian political leadership to the Shusha city, kept under military occupation by them and celebrating the so-called 'victory day' is yet another provocation of the Armenian side and demonstrates once again the direct participation of Armenia in the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories. This step of the Armenian leadership proves once again that Armenia exercises the effective control over the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as it is confirmed by the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights on “Chiragov and others v. Armenia” case of 16 June 2015," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on the 27th anniversary of the occupation of Azerbaijan's Shusha by Armenian armed forces.

"The position of the international community is unequivocal: According to the position of all international organizations and states of the world, including the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, Nagorno-Karabakh recognized as an integral part of Azerbaijan. The international community requires immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of occupying forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan is the most interested party in the soonest negotiated settlement of the conflict. However, if the negotiations fail to bring as an outcome withdrawal of the armed forces of Armenia from our occupied lands, Azerbaijan retains its inherent rights under the UN Charter to ensure the restoration of its sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders."