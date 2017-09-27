Vigenin: Special attention of international community is necessary for lasting peace in Karabakh

© AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic https://report.az/storage/news/33c7b35a37ec3094d0b20e8607345ce6/3185c8b8-c626-41c6-b5e2-2354e0494b25_292.jpg

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ “We must never forget that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues to result in casualties - this status quo is simply unacceptable.”

Report informs, the OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin said having concluded his two-day visit to Azerbaijan.

“I plan to continue working to keep this tragic reality high on the agenda of political leaders here in the region and internationally”, he said.

The OSCE Special Representative reiterated that there is no military solution to the conflict, expressing his support for the mediation efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

“There is a tendency for the world to wake up to the conflict each time there is a major escalation in hostilities, but peace cannot be achieved with occasional efforts. Dedicated attention at the highest levels is necessary to summon the political will necessary for a lasting peace,” he said.

Vigenin stressed that greater international attention can help support peace efforts. He noted that there can be a constructive parliamentary dimension to conflict resolution.

Vigenin said he will report on the regional visit to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Standing Committee on 4 October, and will outline concrete proposals for future engagement in the region.

Notably, in Baku, the Special Representative met with senior officials including the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Ogtay Asadov, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Araz Azimov, Members of the Azerbaijani Delegation to the OSCE PA, Members of the Foreign and Inter-parliamentary Affairs Committee, and members of parties represented in parliament, as well as representatives of civil society. On Monday Vigenin travelled to Masazir region to meet with people displaced by the conflict.

After Baku, he will visit Tbilisi and Yerevan.