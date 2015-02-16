Video about Khojali tragedy prepared in Korean and posted on websites

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of "Justice for Khojaly" campaign formed and led by General Coordinator of Youth Forum for Dialogue of the Organization of Islamic Conference Leyla Aliyeva, a video about Khojali tragedy was prepared in the Korean language by a Korean student Kim Juhvan in order to show the truth about Khojali tragedy to the Korean community. It was carried out by the support and initiative of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Korea. The vidoe was posted on Korea's largest search site "Naver", as well as, on the websites of "Google" and "Youtube", Report informs. It was presented in a video-clip that the Khojaly events were written in the history as the greatest tragedy of the 20th century, a hundred of residents werebrutally killed by the Armenian Armed and subjected to unbearable torture and displaced from their own houses. Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan and their policy on occupying our lands and committing genocide against our compatriots were shown as the reason for the tragedy. In addition, the witnesses to the tragedy were questioned and the terrible facts on Khojaly events were reflected in the video.