Victims of Khojaly genocide commemorated in Turkey's Bursa

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been commemorated at the Uludag university in Turkey's Bursa.

Report's Turkish bureau informs that the event 'We have not forgotten, we will not forget" was held on the initiative of the General Consulate of Azerbaijan in Istanbul and the Society of Azerbaijani Culture and Art at the Uludag University.

The commemoration ceremony began with the demonstration of the film about Khojaly genocide.

Vice president of the Uludag university, professor, doctor Mehmet Ujel called the events in Khojaly a crime against humanity and urged the world not to turn a blind eye on these atrocities. He noted that as is seen from history Armenians always committed atrocities against Turks. According to him, Khojaly tragedy is not an ordinary event but the most henious crime ever committed by Armenians and those who perpetrated genocide will be held accountable one day. The professor also called on Azerbaijani and Turkish youth to unite and bring the Khojaly realities to the world attention.

Azerbaijan's Consul General in Istanbul Khayam Dashdemirov spoke about the difficult yet glorious path taken by independent and strengthening Azerbaijan. He noted that the culprits in the Khojaly massacre will not be able to avoid the historic justice.

Azerbaijani student of the Uludag university Solmaz Ismayilova listed the historical facts of what Armenians committed in Khojaly.

A photo exhibition featuring the horrors of what happened in Khojaly was opened then.