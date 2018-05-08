Vice President of European Parliament: You've lost your lands, I understand it

https://report.az/storage/news/74a740d8c0be8005c98c8ddee19f5e44/f64877c5-b769-43b3-9a58-7f0fc3d003ec_292.jpg
Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ "You've lost your lands, I understand. I consider that all efforts should be directed to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. "
Report informs, Vice-President of the European Parliament, Heidi Hautala said at the second session of the XV meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.
She noted that this problem should be solved peacefully.
