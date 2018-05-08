 Top
    Close photo mode

    Vice President of European Parliament: You've lost your lands, I understand it

    All efforts should be directed to resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ "You've lost your lands, I understand. I consider that all efforts should be directed to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. "

    Report informs, Vice-President of the European Parliament, Heidi Hautala said at the second session of the XV meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

    She noted that this problem should be solved peacefully.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi