Documents and communications equipment of Armenian military personnel seized - PHOTO

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ From April 2 to 5, during a battle confrontation between Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces, have been achieved various documents, communications equipment and accessories of military personnel of the Armenian armed forces, which have been defeated by the units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
