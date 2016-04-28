 Top
    Vagif Dargahli: Armenians start shelling from BM-21 multiple rocket launchers

    All the responsibility falls on military and political leadership of Armenia

    Aghdam. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov is in the front zone."

    Report was told by the head of the press-service in Karabakh bureau of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Vagif Dargahli.

    According to him, during the last three days the Armenians fired at settlements and civilians: "Armenians are using weapons banned by international conventions. They exert their barbarism, firing from this weapon the settlements. The ceasefire is mostly being violated at night. The Armenians use heavy weapons, mortars, D-20 and D-30howitzers."

    Defense Ministry spokesman added that the Armenians have also opened fire from BM-21multiple rocket launchers: "Using this weapon, Armenians violate all norms of international law. All the responsibility falls on the military and political leadership of Armenia." 

