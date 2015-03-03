Utah becomes the 17th U.S. State to recognize the Khojaly Massacre

Baku. 3 March.REPORT.AZ/ The Governor of the U.S. State of Utah Gary R. Herbert signed a letter on March 2, 2015 recognizing and condemning the Khojaly Massacre, which was committed by Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians in 1992.

Report was told by theConsulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

In his letter, addressed to the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev, the Governor writes: “On behalf of the residents of Utah, I express our sympathy to the people from Azerbaijan living in Utah and around the world, as you observe the 23rd anniversary of the Khojaly massacre and honor the 600 men, women, and children who were killed.”

The Governor further states that “this tragic event is a sobering reminder of the atrocities that can be committed in wartime and the enduring need for greater understanding, communication, and tolerance among people from different religious, racial, ethnic, national, and cultural backgrounds.”

The Governor concludes his letter by commending the efforts by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles “to build bridges of understanding and relationships between people from Azerbaijan and the United States”.

It is noteworthy that this is the first official document on the Khojaly Massacre signed by a Utah Governor. Thus, Utah became the 17th State of the United States to recognize the Khojaly massacre.