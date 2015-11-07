US Deputy Secretary and Armenian FM discussed Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

https://report.az/storage/news/f34bc6a7b8ff0c8b1722452c09892334/7f84fcf8-c3ff-4edf-834a-7811612455b6_292.jpg
Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting between US Deputy Secretary Antony Blinken and Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian held in Paris. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, during the meeting the sides discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.They also discussed a number of regional and international issues.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author