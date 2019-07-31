US to end assistance to occupied Nagorno Karabakh

The US administration is looking to end aid envisaged for demining activities in occupied Nagorno Karabakh, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) said in a statement.

Report informs citing Armenian media that despite US House passage of the Cox Amendment to continue US aid to occupied Nagorno Karabakh in 2020, “the Administration is looking to end assistance for this life-saving program in just a few months.”

According to Suren Sargsyan, Director of the Armenian Center for American Studies, the Administration intends to cut down the amount of aid envisaged for demining activities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This is the USAID-funded program and it will have heavy political aftermaths, he said. “This will set a political and legal precedent whose consequences are understandable to us all."