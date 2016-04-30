US State Department: We call for all sides of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to de-escalate

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We don’t want to see any escalation in the violence. We abhor such attacks by either side, and we need to see a return to the process that is in place to bring about a peaceful settlement to Nagorno-Karabakh", US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mark Toner said at the briefing, commenting the situation on the contact line, Report informs.

"We call for all sides to de-escalate and to return to the peace process", - Toner said.