 Top
    Close photo mode

    US Secretary of State: We urge parties of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to resume intensive negotiations as soon as possible

    © REUTERS

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The United States also remains committed to finding a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and urges the parties to resume intensive negotiations as soon as possible," US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo

    Report informs citing Armenian press that in his address on Armenia's Independence Day, he also touched upon recent changes observing in this country: "We look forward to work with the Armenian people and the government on strengthening of the democratic institutions, fighting against corruption and regulating economic development. "

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi