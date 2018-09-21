US Secretary of State: We urge parties of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to resume intensive negotiations as soon as possible

© REUTERS https://report.az/storage/news/a42640d47173a68502a6f87004dce29d/2b8aa615-2367-4cf1-a88a-337bb3e4a9f7_292.jpg

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The United States also remains committed to finding a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and urges the parties to resume intensive negotiations as soon as possible," US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo

Report informs citing Armenian press that in his address on Armenia's Independence Day, he also touched upon recent changes observing in this country: "We look forward to work with the Armenian people and the government on strengthening of the democratic institutions, fighting against corruption and regulating economic development. "