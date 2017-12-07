US Secretary of State: Washington supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

© AP https://report.az/storage/news/8b3250ac1017163b53c78251a6f6f37a/149713d5-c85e-4901-bfd0-0c03d296cbba_292.jpg

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US supports the efforts of OSCE Minsk Group for a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at the annual meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.

More than 40 foreign ministers, including Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov attended the OSCE session.