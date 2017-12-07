 Top
    Close photo mode

    US Secretary of State: Washington supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    © AP

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US supports the efforts of OSCE Minsk Group for a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at the annual meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.

    More than 40 foreign ministers, including Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov attended the OSCE session.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi