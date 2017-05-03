Secretary of State: US committed to support peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The United States, as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, is faithful to the commitment to support a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

Report informs, message by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandyan states on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the US and Armenia.

Notably, a regular meeting with the participation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group was held in Moscow on April 28 between Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.