US Secretary of State: Protracted conflicts in Moldova, Azerbaijan and Georgia still unresolved

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Protracted conflicts in Moldova, Azerbaijan and Georgia are still unesolved.

Report informs, it was stated by US Secretary of State John Kerry, speaking at a 22th OSCE Ministerial Council in Belgrade.

The Secretary of State has designated the unresolved conflicts as one of the challenges to the security of the OSCE area, noting the need to take steps in this regard.