US representative in OSCE: The status quo in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unacceptable

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We attach great importance to resolving conflicts in the OSCE area, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the strong engagement of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs. That is why the United States has sent high-level envoys such as National Security Advisor John Bolton and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent to Armenia and Azerbaijan in recent weeks," Acting Depity Chief of the US mission in OSCE Gregory Macris said.

Report informs that, according to Macris, the United States shares the view that there can be no military solution to this conflict.

"The status quo is unacceptable. The United States is committed to working with the sides to find a lasting and peaceful resolution, one based on the principles shared by participating States of non-use of force, territorial integrity, and equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as embraced in the Helsinki Final Act," Macris said.