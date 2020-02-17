US professor slams Pashinyan over Karabakh remark - PHOTO

US-Israeli professor Brenda Shaffer has commented on the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Munich Security Council, according to which 'Nagorno Karabakh is a separate entity from Armenia.'

Report informs, citing Shaffer's Twitter page, that the professor wrote:

"Nikol Pashinyan, you stated at the Munich Security Council that Nagorno-Karabakh is a separate entity from Armenia. Then why is your own son serving his compulsory military service in Nagorno-Karabakh?"

Brenda Shaffer is a professor at Georgetown University. She is an expert in foreign policy and energy. Brenda is also the author of Borders and Brethren: Iran and the Challenge of Azerbaijani Identity, published by the Massachusets Institute of Technology (MIT).