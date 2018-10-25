US President Advisor: Settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is particularly important from strategic point of view

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is especially important considering the strategic significance of the region.

Report informs citing TASS that the due statement came from US President's National Security Advisor John Bolton in an interview to the Voice of America TV channel on Wednesday.

"We believe that it is especially important for the strategic importance of the region to achieve a result that will satisfy both [Azerbaijan and Armenia] sides" he said.

During an interview to the Voice of America Radio John Bolton said that the United States considers Azerbaijan as a strategically important country in the region.