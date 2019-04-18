Azerbaijani Foreign Minister: US Secretary of State suggests holding next meeting on Karabakh in Washington

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/51bbc597f9fab7cd2cd8b932624a0e17/effbc13d-3bfe-4777-8989-eda71a62d32e_292.jpg

The US offered to the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet in Washington to continue the discussion on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, Report informs citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov who spoke at a press conference in Warsaw.

Commenting on the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, the Foreign Minister noted the meeting held on April 15 in Moscow.

"We need a breakthrough in negotiations. I can say that I am not so positive about this, but, to be realistic, we need to redouble our efforts. This is what Russia is engaged in - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended at the last meeting. And yesterday we received an invitation from the United States to visit Washington, where the US Secretary of State also intends to contribute to the promotion of negotiations," Mammadyarov said.