US Embassy in Azerbaijan advises private citizens to avoid travel to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. Embassy in Baku informs U.S. citizens of the reported large-scale ceasefire violations that are taking place along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) conflict zone, which include reports of civilian casualties, Report infoms citing the Embassy website.

"The U.S. Embassy strongly advises private U.S. citizens to avoid travel to NK and the Embassy continues to prohibit the travel of U.S. government personnel to Nagorno-Karabakh. Consular services are not available to U.S. citizens in NK or the occupied territories surrounding it. U.S. citizens are also reminded that travel across the Azerbaijan-Armenia international border is not possible due to ongoing hostilities. Travelers should remain clear of the border areas and comply with Azerbaijani checkpoints set up to keep travelers from hazardous areas.

We encourage U.S. citizens to monitor media and local information sources and factor updated information into personal travel plans and activities", - the warning said.

The same statement was published at website of US Embassy to Armenia.