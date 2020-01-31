 Top

US Embassy comments on meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Geneva

The United States remains committed to developing a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The United States remains committed to developing a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs that the US Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote its Twitter page, commenting on the two-day meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Geneva.

"The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs met with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva. The United States remains strongly committed to promoting a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the statement said

