US Embassy comments on meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Geneva

Report informs that the US Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote its Twitter page, commenting on the two-day meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Geneva.

"The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs met with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva. The United States remains strongly committed to promoting a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the statement said