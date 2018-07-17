US diplomat: Process for settlement of Karabakh conflict is going on very well

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ Minsk process was not in the agenda of the meeting of two leaders but I don't see any reasons we would see any changes in the status of Minsk Group process. I think pace is going on very well. I think, we've seen very active role on the part of Minsk Group co-chairs.

Report was told by US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan William Gill, commenting on the question whether the meeting of US and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16 could influence the activation of the Karabakh conflict settlement process.

“I do think we could see the activity. We have see the two ministers meeting alongside with the representative of OSCE chairperson in office. So, I think we will able to see more activity. This is the process that will take time. We've had governmental changes in Armenia which I think perhaps offer some additional opportunities for some form of movement. I hope we will see co-chairs here very soon in the next couple of months”, - W. Gill said.