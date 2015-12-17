 Top
    Close photo mode

    US Congress to hold discussions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    American co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick invited in the discussion

    Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Commission for External Relations of the House of Representatives in January to organize discussions on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the representative of the Armenian Committee of the "Hay Dat" in the United States, Elizabeth Chouldjian said.

    Discussions will be held behind closed doors.

    The U.S co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, James Warlick invited to the discussion.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi