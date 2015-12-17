US Congress to hold discussions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Commission for External Relations of the House of Representatives in January to organize discussions on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the representative of the Armenian Committee of the "Hay Dat" in the United States, Elizabeth Chouldjian said.

Discussions will be held behind closed doors.

The U.S co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, James Warlick invited to the discussion.