    US concerns about growing tension in Nagorno-Karabakh

    We concerned about the tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, said State Department official spokesman

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ US government concerned about growing tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

    "Report" informs citing RIA Novosti, official spokesman of US State Department Jen Psaki said on Monday.

    "We concerned about the tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh", she said. According to her, Washington urges "both sides to participate in the negotiations for achieving peace in the region."

    In turn, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair James Warlick said that the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will not serve to restore tension.

