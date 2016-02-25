US Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group to attend event commemorating victims of Khojaly tragedy

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ US Co-chair of OSCE Minsk group James Warlick plans to attend an event commemorating the victims of the Khojaly tragedy today in Washington, Report was told by the Co-chair James Warlick.

"We want to honor all victims of the tragedies that occurred during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We hope the many casualties from the conflict that continue to the present day, especially the many innocent civilians, will help focus the Presidents’ attention on the need for a negotiated settlement"- Ambassador Warlick said.

"As a Minsk Group Co-Chair, I am prepared to work with my French and Russian colleagues and the sides to advance a settlement. Now is the time for peace"- he added.