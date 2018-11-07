US Chargé d'Affaires: "Negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have intensified"

Barda. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have intensified," Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan William Gill told journalists in Barda district.

Report's Karabakh Bureau informs that, according to him, negotiations between the sides in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict intensified with the co-chairing states of the OSCE Minsk Group. The United States, Russia and France, which are members of the OSCE Minsk Group, have stepped up their efforts in this direction. We believe that with the intensification of the talks, the sides will be able to agree on a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."