US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State: We still believe in the OSCE Minsk Group

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ "We still believe in the OSCE Minsk Group."

Report informs, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Richard Hoagland said at the press conference.

According to him, the co-chairs have already arrived in Baku and met with President Ilham Aliyev: "Diplomacy is like family life, sometimes everything is smooth, sometimes rough. Most importantly, the parties got together and with mutual respect to work on the problem. I think it happens now."