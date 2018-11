US Ambassador: "What happened in Khojali is terrible"

23 February, 2018 14:29

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ "What happened in Khojali is terrible". Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta told reporters. "The Khojaly should not be forgotten that such events will not be repeated in the future", US diplomat added.