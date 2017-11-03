US Ambassador: Peaceful solution of Karabakh conflict essential

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/5059b19634b0be6c159eabc843eec8de/7c6f96b6-2be8-4aa1-80ec-8e0a91189194_292.jpg

Goychay. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Peaceful solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict is essential.

Report informs, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta told reporters.

He said that US supports peaceful solution of the conflict: “Regarding the last meeting of presidents, OSCE MG co-chairs and the foreign ministers have made a joint statement. We support this process. We offer our assistance and support for holding the meeting between the officials of the two countries and this work continues. At the same time, we continue to support peaceful solution of the conflict. We believe that peaceful conflict settlement is essential.”