US Ambassador: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be settled soon

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be settled as soon as possible.

Report informs, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta told reporters.

"It is hight time for this conflict settlement, and it needs to be solved as soon as possible," US ambassador said.

He recalled that the US, as a country co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group, is doing everything possible to advance the settlement process.