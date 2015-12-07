​US Ambassador: Co-Chairs of OSCE MG making efforts organize a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ "The OSCE Minsk Group is making efforts to hold a meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to make progress in the negotiations."

Report informs, this was stated by the US Ambassador Robert F.Cekuta, commenting on a possible meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to the journalists.

According to him, the US looks forward to such a meeting before the end of the month, this meeting is a testament of the efforts to achieve progress in the negotiations.