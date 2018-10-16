 Top
    US ambassador: Any settlement of Karabakh conflict to require return of some portion of occupied territories

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The reality is that any settlement is going to require the return of some portion of the occupied territories", US ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said in the interview with Armenia media.

    Report informs that, according to the ambassador, the return of land was one of the core principles of the Madrid Principles.

    "I was surprised when I first got here and found out that most Armenians I met were adamantly opposed to the return of the occupied territories as part of a negotiation settlement.”

    He says he understands how events like the escalation in Karabakh in 2016 April make this even more difficult for the Armenian people, but “the harsh reality is that any settlement is going to require the return of some portion of the occupied territories.”

