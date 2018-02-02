Unveiled visit program of OSCE MG co-chairs to the region

https://report.az/storage/news/450bb620564e329388551d25cc0fd1a0/8ab2d345-2be0-4ff9-b1d6-5c9ab59d2e6e_292.jpg
Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The visit program to the region of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement was announced.
Report informs, the co-chairs will arrive in Azerbaijan on February 6 and will hold meetings with officials on February 7.
According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry press secretary Tigran Balayan, the mediators will visit Armenia on February 8-9.
Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will also visit the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh territory of Azerbaijan.
