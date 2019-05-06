Units of Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Mazam village of Gazakh region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Bash Garvand, Abdinli, Shirvanly, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.