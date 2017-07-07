Units of Armenian armed forces that brought into combat readiness and area of operation of battalion were shelled

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the accurate information obtained by the command of Azerbaijan Armed Forces, units of Armenian armed forces were brought into combat readiness in order to again carry out subversion.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

In order to prevent the subversion that deliberately planned by Armenia and take vengeance on enemy for the death of peaceful population in Alkhanli village, on July 7 Azerbaijan Armed Forces accurately shelled the units of Armenian armed forces which were brought into combat readiness, especially the targets that located in battalion’s area of operation.

Based on initial information, as the result of the activities carried out by our units in Fuzuli-Khojavend direction, majority of the enemy personnel involved in battalion’s area of operation were killed, some fighting vehicles were destroyed and other infrastructure facilities were made irrecoverable.

The units of Azerbaijan Armed Forces were brought into combat readiness in order to immediately prevent any enemy hostile activity against peaceful population and military personnel, and deliver response fire to its fire positions.

At present, the operational situation is fully under control of our Armed Forces.