    Stéphane Dujarric: Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents would contribute to enhancing mutual trust

    'UN Secretary-General welcomes recent meetings of foreign ministers in New York
    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ “The UN Secretary-General hopes, the planned meeting between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan would contribute to enhancing confidence and fostering the necessary political will among the parties to find peaceful compromise solutions to the key outstanding issues”.

    Report informs, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said.

    According to him, Secretary-General António Guterres welcomes the recent meetings in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly between the OSCE  Minsk Group Co-chairs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian. 

